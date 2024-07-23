Russian House in Baku hosts pop music concert [PHOTOS]

23 July 2024 11:18 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Russian House in Baku has hosted a pop music concert "Closing of the Season", organized jointly with Baku Music Academy (BMA), Azernews reports.

At the beginning of the musical evening, the Deputy Head of the Russian House in Baku Dmitry Egorov, addressed the audience with a welcoming speech.

Especially for the final concert, the audience's favorite artists prepared a musical program that would reveal them in a new role. The presenter and curator of the event, Doctor of Philosophy in Art History, Senior Lecturer at the Baku Music Academy Alena Inyakina shared with the audience some interesting facts related to the music pieces, included in the concert program.

This evening, the audience heard hits of the Soviet, Russian, Azerbaijani and foreign pop music, beloved by many generations, performed by Honored Artist Anton Fershtandt, soloist of the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater Yulia Heydarova, Doctor of Philosophy in Art History, Deputy Director of the BMA Studio School Ayten Ogtaygizi, artists of the State Choir of the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic, including Kamilla Imanova, Farhad Alakbarov, Elyar Aliyev, artist of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater Ruslan Persan, BMA graduates Aminat Akhmedova, Nargiz Mammadova and Emil Ismayilov, student of the St. Petersburg State Conservatory Teymur Kazimov, as well as student of the BMA studio school Hajar Asadullayeva. The concert aroused great interest.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist

