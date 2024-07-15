Philharmonic Hall holds charity concert "Garabagh Night" [PHOTOS]

The Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall has hosted a charity concert "Garabagh Night", Azernews reports.

The event was organized by organized by Garabagh Revival Fund and the Philharmonic Hall.

The funds received from the concert will be used for the reconstruction of cultural objects in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from occupation.

Before the concert, a photo exhibition "Urbicide in Garabagh" was presented in the foyer of the Philharmonic.

Speaking at the opening, Chairman of the Board of the Garabagh Revival Fund Rahman Hajiyev and Chairman of the Board of Azerloterya OJSC Osman Karakush, who is one of the partners of the event, emphasized that an active process of construction and revival is underway in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, airports, cities and villages are being built, residents are returning to their homes the edges.

The concert featured performances by the Gaytaghi Instrumental Ensemble led by People's Artist Anvar Sadigov and Honored Artist Emil Afrasiyab.

Those who supported the project were awarded a special plaque and a Certificate of Appreciation. The audience also enjoyed the performance of the State Song and Dance Ensemble under the direction of artistic director and chief conductor, People's Artist Aghavardi Pashayev.

