Films from ten countries selected for Kazan Int'l Film Festival's program "Russia- Islamic World" [PHOTOS]

Films from 10 countries have been selected for the "Russia – Islamic World" program of the Kazan International Film Festival 2024, Azernews reports. The festival will take place on September 6-11.

Non-competition program of the strategic vision group "Russia – Islamic World" within the 20th Altyn Minbar Kazan International Film Festival features ten films from ten countries.

This year non-competition section includes films made in Uzbekistan, Morocco, Iran, Bangladesh, Russia, Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Bahrein.

"The program is developed around the cinematography of countries from the strategic vision group “Russia-Islamic World.” As usual, the section includes 10 films. It is interesting to note that Russia is represented by the regional film “All at Once,” filmed in Dagestan. It has been a long time since Bahraini films appeared on the program. A new shortlist includes the film "Rose Water" from this island state. This year's "Russia-Islamic World" section did not include co-production projects, but many producing countries have gone beyond the territorial limits of their states. For instance, the plot of the road movie "Paradise" embraces Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkiye, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Kazakhstan. In its turn, the Kazakhstani film "Oliara" is made by Hungarian director Tamash Tot, a VGIK graduate. It is noticeable that national cinema tries to expand its borders," said the statement.The Islamic world shows its width, which is fascinating in its way, and marks the tendency of influence and interaction of different cultures", said Nina Kochelyaeva.

Nina Kochelyaeva is chairman of the Altyn Minbar Executive Committee of Altyn Minbar, the director of the New Institute of Cultural Studies, candidate of historical sciences, leading scientific fellow, Head of the Department of Development and Assessment of Film Education Techniques at VGIK, expert of the scientific and educational center Civil Society and Social Communications of the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration, and laureate of the Russian Government award in the field of education (2021).

According to Nina Kochelyaeva, the main focus like in the main competition is made on human relationships, family values, mentality, traditions, and moral issues.

"The program is based on a cinema of moral anxiety. Each film is based on the characters’ images, who are not indifferent to what is happening and deal with moral issues. When the characters find themselves in weird situations, their moral dilemma becomes the main topic of the film," she said.

Note that Altyn Minbar is included in the list of cinema projects supported by the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation.

The Kazan International Film Festival is held with the support of the Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov and the Russian Ministry of Culture, as well as in partnership with the strategic vision group "Russia – Islamic World".

