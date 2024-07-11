Azerbaijani culture promoted at festival in Canada [PHOTOS]

11 July 2024 12:44 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani culture has been promoted at the 2nd Turkuaz International Festival in Toronto, Canada, Azernews reports.

The event was organized by Turkuaz Turkic Art and Culture Foundation with the assistance of the Azerbaijani Diaspora Support Fund.

The main goal of the Turkuaz festival is to promote and preserve Turkic heritage and culture, bringing together representatives of Turkiye Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and other Turkic peoples.

The co-founders of the Turkuaz Turkic Art and Culture Foundation are Nasrin Attari and Shervin Shadpour.

Participants spoke about the importance of cultural diversity in Canada and the important contribution of the Turkic community to Canadian society.

The Azerbaijan Pavilion was set up on Mel Lastman Square. The festival participants were briefed about the history of Azerbaijan, its culture and traditions.

Students of the My Azerbaijan Sunday school, operating at the House of Azerbaijan in Canada, performed a number of dance numbers under the direction of Orkhan Islamov.

