Azerbaijani pupil with high scores in final exams to study at ADA School next year

28 June 2024 16:43 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova Read more

The first pupil admitted to the ADA School for the next academic year was Mahabbat Nasibova, who achieved the highest result in the country in the final exams conducted by the State Examination Centre for the general (9-year) secondary education level. According to Azernews, Mahabbat also won first place in the VI English Olympiad for Academic Purposes held at ADA University a month ago.

The winner of the Olympiad, which was organized by the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the "Baku Education Information Center", "BEST COMP group", "British Summer School" and tested grammar knowledge in English, including writing, listening, and speaking skills. He had the opportunity to participate free of charge in the two-week "Global Young Leaders" course in Britain.

Looking forward to studying at ADA School, Mahabbat expressed her great excitement that she would step on the path of modern education together with ADA School.

It should be noted that ADA School, established in 2019, offers English language education to 10th and 11th grade students. ADA School facilitates the admission of its graduates to foreign universities with the "IB" International Diploma Program, including a 100% discount on the tuition fees of the winners of the Republican Olympiads. It should be noted that graduates of the ADA School also have the right to enter the ADA University under special conditions.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz