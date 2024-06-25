Project of young talents presented at Baku Piano Festival [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

A project of young talents, "We are the future" has been presented at the Baku International Piano Festival, Azernews reports.

The two concerts were organised within the project with participation of young talents. For them, the performance at the festival became their debut.

Huseyn Niftaliev, Rania Rzayeva, Ariya Akhmadova, Aylin Abdullayeva, Abdurrahman Rzayev, Gafar Hasanzadeh, Duygu Rasul, Sevda Amirli, Nurzhan Jafarova, Amina Najafli, Parviz Bagirov, Ayan Askarova, Adnan Karimli, Medina Pashayeva, and Ahmed Nader Abdullah performed a classical program.

Mirahad Novrasli, Huseyn Kerimov, Muhammad Allahverdiyev, Amin Aliyev, Mirsamad Novrasli, Javad Mamedov, Matin Ibrahimli, Medina Pashayeva, Nazrin Imanova, Ziya Alishov Yusifli, and Ismail Velizadeh surprised the audience with jazz improvisations. The young talents received a full ovation from the audience.

Arts Council Azerbaijan also held an exhibition of children's works. The exhibition displayed colourful art pieces by young artists Amina Jabarli, Nazim Mammadli, Suraya Mammadli, Suad Tagiyeva, Aylin Rzayeva, Fyaray Murshudlu, Amina Mirzaliyeva, Amin Mirzaliyev, Evangelina Lisanova, Rashid Aliyev, Elvira Aliyeva, Maryam Aliyeva, Magsud Aliyev, Fidan Abbasaliyeva, Nigar Mahmudbayova, and Umud Khabibov.

The Baku International Piano Festival is not only about the magical performances of virtuosos on the piano and keyboard instruments, it is, first of all, a luxurious atmosphere that will inspire and enchant the most discerning music lovers and give vivid emotions.

The founder and director of the Baku Piano Festival is a laureate of international competitions, a jazzman and pianist, and the Honoured Artist of Azerbaijan, Shahin Novrasli.

Festival motto: May piano inspire you!

