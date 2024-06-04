Naz-nazi mugham ensemble delights audience with folk songs [PHOTOS]

Naz-nazi mugham ensemble has delighted the audience at International Mugham Center, Azernews reports.

Ibrahim Jabbarov, Sayyar Teymurov, Mehta Mahammadalizade, Farhad Gadirov, Abuzar Asgarli and Nushaba Karimli presenting a vibrant concert program, consisting of folk songs and mughams. Naz-nazi mugham band performed under the leadershio of head of the Instrumental Mugham Department at Azerbaijan National Conservatory, People's Artist Malik Mansurov.

Speaking at the end of the concert, Malik Mansurov thanked the organizers and guests of the event.

Director of the International Mugham Center Honored Artist Sahib Pashazadeh congratulated Naz-nazi mugham ensemble.

"At the concert, we saw Malik Mansurov's individual approach to instrumental performance. This new approach is important as a source of discussion and research for scientific laboratories," he said.

The International Mugham Centre is an iconic institution dedicated to preserving and promoting Azerbaijan's musical legacy.

Since 2008, the centre has successfully demonstrated the art of mugham, a unique form of traditional Azerbaijani music that holds deep historical roots.

The design of the building was based on the elements and shapes of the tar, an Azeri musical instrument used in performing mugham. The centre was built with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The Mugham Centre regularly organises large-scale music festivals and concerts by highly acclaimed cultural figures.

