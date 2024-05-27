ArtVerg Project features screening of French drama film in Baku [PHOTOS]

27 May 2024 16:09 (UTC+04:00)

A film "Portrait of a Lady on Fire" (2019) has been screened at Landmark Baku Cine Club as part of the ArtVerg project, Azernews reports.

Project curator Islam Mammadov and moderator Namig Hasanov provided detailed information about the film, revealing interesting forfeits and intriguing the viewer.

Portrait of a Lady on Fire is a 2019 French historical drama written and directed by Céline Sciamma.

Set in France in the late 18th century, the film tells the story of a young artist, Marianne, who receives an order to create a portrait of Heloise, a bride from a noble family.

After the film screening, participants shared their impressions. The event ended with dynamic and heated discussions of the film, allowing everyone present to fully immerse themselves in the analysis of the art of cinema.

The event was co-organized by the NGO Arts Council Azerbaijan and The Landmark Hotel.

The project features film screenings, discussions, and lectures by foreign and local art historians, film critics, etc.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.

