Gilavar Photo Club awarded int'l prizes [PHOTOS]

The International Federation of Photographic Arts has awarded Azerbaijan's Gilavar Photo Club with bronze plaques, Azernews reports.

The photo club received the awards for consecutively organising the international photo contests "Azerbaijan Photo Salon" and "Baku" for five years.

Gilavar Photo Club is holding a photo contest called "Azerbaijan Photo Salon" for the 7th time. In the second half of the current year, the Baku Photo Contest is scheduled to be held again.

Note that the International Federation of Photographic Arts is the only photographic organisation in the world recognised by UNESCO. Azerbaijan Photography Federation is a member of that organisation, and Gilavar Photo Club is its representative for Azerbaijan.

Founded in 2017, the Gilavar Photo Club aims to discover and support talented photographers.

2023 marks the fifth anniversary of the photo club that promotes photography art in the country and beyond its borders.

The club's participants are actively engaged in local and international photo contests.

Since 2017, the photo club has been a member of the International Association of Art Photographers.

In 2020, the Gilavar Photo Club became Azerbaijan's official representative at the association.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz