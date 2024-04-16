Azerbaijani folk songs to sound in Mugham Center

16 April 2024 13:11 (UTC+04:00)

The International Mugham Centre will host a concert dedicated to the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev on May 7.

During the concert, laureate of republican and international competition Humay Aslanova will delight the audience with Azerbaijani folk songs and domestic and foreign pop compositions accompanied by an ensemble, Azernews reports.

This year, the singer celebrates her 30th anniversary of stage activity.

Tickets can be purchased at all ticket offices in Baku city and online at iTicket.az.

Since 2008, the International Mugham Centre has successfully demonstrated the art of mugham, a unique form of traditional Azerbaijani music that holds deep historical roots.

The design of the building was based on the elements and shapes of the tar, an Azeri musical instrument used in performing mugham. The centre was built with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The Mugham Centre regularly organises large-scale music festivals and concerts by highly acclaimed cultural figures.

Mugham Evenings, Treasury of Secrets, Unforgettable, Pearls of Ethnic Music, and Vocal Music Evenings are among the centre's most popular projects.

The cultural institution also hosts master classes and conferences and actively cooperates with international partners.

