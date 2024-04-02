Baku Chamber Orchestra mesmerises audience [PHOTOS]

2 April 2024 13:11 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall has hosted a concert dedicated to national conductor, Honoured Artist Azad Aliyev.

Under the baton of the chief conductor, Honoured Artist Fuad Ibrahimov, Baku Chamber Orchestra, together with soloists People's Artist of Azerbaijan Farhad Badalbayli (piano), Yegana Akhundova (piano), Murad Adigozalzade (piano) and laureate of the republican and international competitions Mahir Tagizade (baritone), captivated the audience with their performances, Azernews reports.

The concert program featured works by Benjamin Britten, Isaac Shwartz, Gustav Mahler, Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Sergei Rachmaninoff, etc.

Baku Chamber Orchestra was founded in 2011 at the initiative of the students of the Baku Music Academy. The orchestra consists of laureates of international competitions and talented musicians.

The Philharmonic Hall is a unique centre of classical music that perfectly unites seven performing groups, including the State Symphony Orchestra, the State Choir Capella, the State Chamber Orchestra, the State Piano Trio, the State String Quartet, the State Folk Song and Dance Ensemble, as well as the State Orchestra of Folk Instruments.

Numerous international projects, music festivals, and concerts by local and foreign musicians are regularly organised here.

In 2020, Russia's TurStat listed the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Society among the best philharmonic halls in the CIS countries.

The rating was based on the popularity of philharmonic societies and offers of online concerts.

The list also included the Moscow State Academic Philharmonic Hall, the St. Petersburg Academic Philharmonic Society, the Belarusian State Philharmonic, the Kazakh State Philharmonic, the State Philharmonic of Uzbekistan, and the Kyrgyz National Philharmonic.

