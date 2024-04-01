Shusha State Musical Drama Theatre to stage play Alibaba and Forty Thieves

Shusha State Musical Drama Theatre will present the play "Alibaba and Forty Thieves" on April 7.

Directed by Honoured Artist Logman Karimov, the play "Alibaba and the Forty Thieves" features colourful musical numbers and fun dances, Azernews reports.

Shusha Musical Drama Theatre has been operating since 1938. In 1992, the theatre moved to Baku amid the First Karabakh War.

In 2018, Shusha State Musical Drama Theatre opened its doors after a major reconstruction.

The reconstruction works were commissioned by the State Service for the Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage under the Ministry of Culture.

On the second floor, there are rooms for sound and light operators and a film projection room. The stage was reconstructed as well. The building was provided with new telecommunication systems.

The theatre successfully stages works of such prominent figures as Fatali Akhundov, Abdurrahim bey Hagverdiyev, Jafar Jabbarli, Samad Vurgun, etc.

