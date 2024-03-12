Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Vienna celebrates Novruz [PHOTOS]

12 March 2024 11:37 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani Cultural Centre in Vienna has celebrated Novruz within Mother Language weekend classes.

The head of the Cultural Centre, Leyla Gasimova, who opened the event, spoke about the importance of the native language and the place that these courses occupy in the activities of the centre, Azernews reports.

It was noted that the event, organised on the eve of Novruz, the favourite holiday of everyone, from children to adults, is a gift from children participating in the courses to adults. Preparing for the holiday with special enthusiasm, the children learned poems and songs in their native language, as well as various national dances.

Then the head of the course, Yegana Balamadova, spoke about the holiday program and invited Azerbaijanis living in Vienna to more actively enrol their children in weekend courses and art and dance clubs at the Cultural Centre.

Children took to the stage, performed songs and poems dedicated to Novruz, and performed national dances. After the concert, the center`s employees, Rashid Asgarli and Gular Azizova, presented a puppet show based on the fairy tale "Tik Tik Khanum" by Azerbaijani writer Abdulla Shaig.

After the artistic part, children and parents were invited to the festive table, and various games were played for children.

Language courses at the Azerbaijan Cultural Centre operate in two directions. Classes on the Azerbaijani language and literature, history and cultural heritage of Azerbaijan are held at weekend courses for the children of our compatriots living in Austria.

The Azerbaijani language is taught as a foreign language in courses led by Doctor of Philology Yagut Abdalla. Azerbaijani language courses for foreigners have been operating since 2013, when the Cultural Centre was founded.

