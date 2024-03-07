Azerbaijan's Honoured Artist to give lecture on mugham

7 March 2024 11:59 (UTC+04:00)

The Honoured Artist, Aqil Malikov, will give a lecture on mugham at the International Mugham Centre on March 17.

The literary and artistic evening is organised within the new project "Azerbaijani Mugham", Azernews reports.

There will be performances dedicated to the artistic, aesthetic, lyrical, and emotional relationship between mugham and ghazal, the artistic content and imagery of ghazals, and their influence on mugham music.

In the evening, the importance of the ghazal genre in mugham performance will be discussed, mugham dastgahs and tasnifs will be presented as well.

The Azerbaijani mugham is a unique music style that makes you reverently tremble with delight.

Being one of the ancient musical genres of the ancient East, mugham has always attracted the attention of music experts and music lovers from around the world.

In 2003, UNESCO proclaimed Azerbaijani Mugham a "Masterpiece of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity". It was added to the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List in 2008.

The International Mugham Centre is an iconic institution dedicated to preserving and promoting Azerbaijan's musical legacy.

Since 2008, the centre has successfully demonstrated the art of mugham, a unique form of traditional Azerbaijani music that holds deep historical roots.

The design of the building was based on the elements and shapes of the tar, an Azeri musical instrument used in performing mugham. The centre was built with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The Mugham Centre regularly organises large-scale music festivals and concerts by highly acclaimed cultural figures.

