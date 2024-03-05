Conference of cinematographers kicks off in Baku [PHOTOS]

5 March 2024 15:41 (UTC+04:00)

A conference of cinematographers has kicked off in Baku.

The conference agenda includes formalising the creation of the United Cinema Union and approving the charter, as well as the issues of electing its chairman and board of directors, Azernews reports.

The issue of the merger of the two film unions came up last year. On July 26, 2023, a joint meeting of both unions' management boards was held, and a joint statement on the merger of both organisations was adopted.

Note that the Azerbaijan Cinematographers Union was founded in 1963. Its chairman is People's Artist Rasim Balayev.

The Azerbaijan Cinematographers Union is a member of the Confederation of Unions of Cinematographers of the CIS and Baltic countries.

The Cinematographers Union of the Republic of Azerbaijan was established in 2012. The Union is chaired by People's Artist Shafiga Mammadova.

The main goal of the unions is to develop and promote Azerbaijani cinema.

