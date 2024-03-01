People's Artist Mansum Ibrahimov and his ensemble stuns music lovers in Ganja [PHOTOS]

1 March 2024 16:55 (UTC+04:00)

For the first time, Ganja State Philharmonic Hall has presented the project "Mugham Evening".

The project was implemented with the participation of the Garabagh music ensemble, headed by the holder of the Shohrat and Sharaf State Orders, People's Artist Mansum Ibrahimov, Azernews reports.

People's Artist Elchin Gashimov (tar), Honoured Artists Elnur Ahmadov (kamancha), and Kamran Karimov (naghara) delighted the audience with mugham compositions, folk songs, and tasnifs. Pupils of Mansum Ibrahimov - Sadaf Budagova, and Gulzar Farajova also performed at the evening. The concert program was met with great enthusiasm by the audience.

In conclusion, Mansum Ibrahimov thanked the people of Ganja, noting that Ganja is a city that historically values the art of mugham.

The evening ended with the composition "Zəfər" (Victory) dedicated to the Azerbaijani martyrs, veterans of the Garabagh War, who heroically wrote their names in the glorious chronicle of the independence and freedom of Azerbaijan.

