Musical Theatre to present one-man show about legendary dancer

Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theatre will host a one-man show "Isadora" on February 21-22.

The one-man show will be staged based on the work "The Three Lives of Isadora" by Russian writer-playwright Zinovy Sagalov, Azernews reports.

Theater's chief director, Javid Imamverdiyev, stands behind the production, which tells the story of the famous American dancer Isadora Duncan, who lived in the 19th-20th centuries.

The play figuratively shows Isadora's relationship with the great Russian poet Sergei Yesenin, the famous theatre actor Gordon Craig, and some prominent figures of that time. The role of Isadora will be performed by musical theater actress Olga Georgieva.

The one-man show "Isadora" is based on the books by Isadora Duncan herself, "My Life" and "Dance of the Future."

This is a one-woman show about a woman who managed to open the audience to the art of improvisation, bringing inner freedom from her own life to the stage. This woman managed to combine extraordinary grace, unique qualities as a dramatic actress, mysterious attractiveness, and, of course, the mysticism of her dramatic biography.

The performance features music by Frederic Chopin, Franz Liszt, Ludwig van Beethoven, Johannes Brahms, Franz Schubert, Sergei Rachmaninoff, and many others.

