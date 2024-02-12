Renowned national pianist shines at Carnegie Hall in New York [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

12 February 2024 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

Honoured Artist Nargiz Aliyarova has successfully performed at Carnegie Hall in New York.

The evening was dedicated to the 90th anniversary of the birth of the outstanding composer, People's Artist of the USSR, and Azerbaijan Arif Malikov (1933-2019), Azernews reports.

The concert featured piano pieces from Arif Malikov's ballet "Love Legend". All tickets were sold out a few days before the concert.

Nargiz Aliyarova spoke about the ballet storyline and the central role of this work. She underlined that the ballet has been demonstrated on dozens of stages around the world. Arif Malikov's ballet is included in the treasury of musical art. country

The evening also featured performances of works by world-famous composers Ludwig van Beethoven, Frederic Chopin, Nikolai Medtner, and Claude Debussy.

The performances were accompanied by applause from the audience, who at the end greeted the musician standing and repeatedly called the pianist to the stage. Nargiz Aliyarova also performed Chopin's Waltz as an encore.

New York-based artist Nargiz Aliyarova is an international pianist and professor. Her repertoire includes music ranging from baroque to contemporary.

In 2010, the piano musician was awarded a diploma for her outstanding contribution to the legacy of Chopin by the government of Poland.

The musician has produced five CDs, three of which were released by the Belgian recording company Etcetera.

Nargiz Aliyarova is a doctor of art and professor, as well as the author of more than 20 scholarly articles and several books.

She is the founder and president of the National Music & Global Culture Society, which aims to be the bridge connecting communities to global and multinational culture through classical music.

As a musician and music scholar, Nargiz Aliyarova contributes to the development and promotion of Azerbaijani musical culture.

She has performed on many prestigious stages around the world, including Carnegie Hall in New York and the Kennedy Centre in Washington.

The Honored Artist organized international competitions and held evenings dedicated to outstanding Azerbaijani composers Fikret Amirov, Uzeyir Hajibayli, etc.

