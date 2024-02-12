Renowned pianist gives spectacular concert in Baku [PHOTOS]

12 February 2024 11:18 (UTC+04:00)

Renowned pianist and composer Steve Barakatt has performed a spectacular concert at the Heydar Aliyev Centre as part of the Neoreality World Tour.

The musician delighted the audience with music pieces from his latest album as well as old favourites, Azernews reports.

Sharing his impressions during the concert, Steve Barakatt said that he was in Azerbaijan for the first time and was glad to perform his favorite works for his music fans.

Their concert was superb in all regards. The audience gave a huge round of applause to the musician.

Steve Barakatt is not just a musician but also a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF). He wrote the UNICEF song "Laylay," which has been played in space and appears in a video promoting children's rights.

His compositions have appeared on more than 150 television broadcasts worldwide, including the Monaco Grand Prix.

In 2005, his acclaimed symphonic composition "Ad vitam aeternam" premiered at Quebec's Grand Theatre. Two pieces from the composer's famed work will also be performed at the Baku concert.

An award-winning performer, composer, and producer, Steve Barakatt has been involved in hundreds of projects around the world and has collaborated with renowned artists, record labels, organisations, and the world's leading orchestras.

In 2020, the Premier of Quebec appointed him Chevalier de l'Ordre National du Québec.

