Young talents delight audience with classical masterpieces [PHOTOS]

Russian House in Baku has hosted a concert of the young talents, who study in the class of the Baku Music Academy's (BMA) professor, Doctor of Philosophy in Art History, holder of the Taraqqi Order Konul Huseynova.

The event "The Musical World of Young Talents" was co-organized by Baku Music Academy and the Russian House in Baku, Azernews reports.

The head of the Russian House in Baku Irek Zinnurov addressed the audience with a welcoming speech.

The presenter and curator of the event, Doctor of Philosophy in Art History, senior lecturer of the Baku Music Academy Alena Inyakina briefed the attendeees about the stylistic features of each stage of the historical development of musical art, as well as the unique characteristics of the music pieces included in the concert program.

During the concert, the audience enjoyed an exciting journey into the world of the Azerbaijani and foreign music masterpieces of different eras and stylistic trends: from the Baroque era to works written by modern composers.

According to this broad stylistic scope, the program was structured on the basis of a historical approach.

Masterpieces of musical art were performed by Honored Artist Rena Aliyeva, soloist of the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater Adil Akhundov, laureates of international competitions Ravan Mustafazadeh, Namiga Salimov, Fuad Afandiyev, Elshan Mammadov, students of the class of the Baku Music Academy's professor Konul Huseynova - laureates of international competitions Gulnar Agayeva, Nurel Kqrimova, Zamina Kqrimova, Narmina Murshudzade, Fidan Amirova, Nazrin Gulamova, Elvina Yakhyaeva, Aysel Ibrahimli, Tasura Huseynova, Rasima Abdullayeva, Fidan Yunus, Sakina Guliyeva, Shams Askarova and Sarah Mustafayeva.

