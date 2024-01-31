Shabran hosts art symposium 'In Footsteps of Heritage' [PHOTOS]

A week-long art symposium "In the Footsteps of Heritage" (İrsin izi ilə) has been held in Shabran.

The event is co-organized by Leyla Khazari Art-Gallery and Shabran Wellbeing Resort to demonstrate Azerbaijan's rich heritage, traditions, and examples of ancient arts through the eyes of contemporary artists, Azernews reports.

Director of Leyla Khazari Art-Gallery, Leyla Khazari says that symposium aims to embody ancient art forms through new paintings, thus creating a bridge between centuries and uniting the ancient art and modern painting.

"It is very important to increase attention to the tourism potential of the regions. Tourism is not only ancient architectural monuments, but also modern art, national cuisine, live communication, works of high art, and creative connections," Leyla Khazari noted.

The wide and green territory of Shabran Wellbeing Resort, unique architecture and interior, location surrounded by rare natural beauty, and special attention, support, and care for musicians, writers, artists, and everyone involved in artistic creativity made it an ideal place for the symposium.

During the symposium, incredibly talented artists like Eldar Babazadeh, Mir Azer Abdullayev, Erkin Alakbarli, Ali Maharram, Emin Asgarov, Roya Hasan, Anar Huseynzadeh, Elshan Karaja, Elnur Mahmudov, Javid Mammadov, Tarana Seyid, and Rauf Shamilzadeh created new art pieces almost in online format.

Through its symposium "In the Footsteps of Heritage", Leyla Khazari Art-Gallery aims to draw attention to the winter beauties of Shabran, a charming corner of Azerbaijan, located at the foot of the Greater Caucasus Mountains.

An art master class for children and adults was also held as part of the event. In the near future, the results of the symposium will be presented in Baku.

Recall that Leyla Khazari Art-Gallery hosted an art symposium for the first time in 2022.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.

