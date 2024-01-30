Honored Artist Tayyar Bayramov to perform in Ganja

30 January 2024 11:16 (UTC+04:00)

For the first time, Honoured Artist Tayyar Bayramov will give a concert at Ganja State Philharmonic Hall. The concert will take place on March 30 within the project "Muğam Geceleri", Azernews reports.

The concert program will feature mughams and tasnifs, and furthermore, folk songs will be played. During the concert, Tayyar Bayramov will share the same stage with talented musicians, including Honoured Artist Chinara Mutallibova (canon), Rashad Ibrahimov (tar), Tabriz Yusubov (kamancha), Adil Muslimov (balaban), Farhad Gadirov (oud), Vusal Bayramov (naghara), and Sayyar Teymurov (gaval).

Tickets can be purchased at the ticket office of the Ganja State Philharmonic and online at iTicket.az.

