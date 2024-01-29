Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, National Art Museum to expand cooperation [PHOTOS]

29 January 2024 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, Aktoty Raimkulova, has visited the National Art Museum.

The museum director, Shirin Malikova, briefed the foundation president about the museum's activities and its rich collections, Azernews reports.

Shirin Malikova and Aktoty Raimkulova discussed the prospects of cooperation between the museum and the foundation.

Aktoty Raimkulova also viewed the exhibition "Western Azerbaijani Art in Our Cultural Memory," which includes paintings, graphics, works of fine and decorative arts, photographs, historical documents, numismatics, and other exhibits from the collections of the National Art Museum, the National Carpet Museum, the State Art Gallery, and the Gallery of Solar Carpets.

Some exhibits are being shown for the first time. This exhibition will last until the end of February.

The Azerbaijan National Art Museum has always been attractive to visitors with its diverse collection and engaging exhibitions.

Founded in 1937, the National Art Museum offers art connoisseurs some of the best examples of decoratively applied arts in Western Europe.

Over 3,000 items in 60 rooms are on permanent display at the museum, and around 12,000 items are kept in storage. Here, you can see masterpieces of the Italian, French, German, and Polish masters of brush.

The museum has successfully organised and hosted numerous high-level international exhibitions, showcasing the works of renowned artists.

