Azerbaijani jazz music continues to conquer hearts of music lovers [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

Azerbaijani jazz music continues to conquer the hearts of music lovers worldwide.

After a spectacular show in Austria, People's Artist Salman Gambarov and the Bakustic Jazz band arrived in Belgium to perform at the Brussels Jazz Festival, Azernews reports.

The concert was organised at the Music Village Jazz Club with the support of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Belgium.

Salman Gambarov shared the same stage with talented musicians Fuad Jafarov (bass guitar), Nijat Bayramov, Eyvaz Gashimov (drummer), and Fakhraddin Dadashov (kamancha). Note that Salman Gambarov is the artistic director of the Bakustic Jazz group and the Rashid Behbudov State Song Theatre.

The concert program featured original compositions and works by Azerbaijani composers, as well as jazz improvisations and interpretations.

A project called "Latif project based on the 1930 silent film of the same name, directed by Mikail Mikailov with an improvised soundtrack in the style of ethno-jazz was also presented as part of the event.

This project is a synthesis of the voice acting of silent films. Created in 2001 by Salman Gambarovm, the project is still successfully demonstrated at international music festivals. The event aroused great interest among jazz music lovers.

