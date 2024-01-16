Project 'Cultural Heritage of Nation' wraps up [PHOTOS]

16 January 2024 11:37 (UTC+04:00)

The Ganja State Philharmonic Hall has hosted a closing ceremony of the project "Cultural Heritage of the Nation" (Xalqın mədəni sərvəti).

Initiated by the Honored Artist Ramil Gasimov, thee project aims to promote classical examples of Azerbaijan in the regions and convey national and spiritual values and folk music to modern youth, Azernews reports.

The project was implemented by the Ganja-Dashkesan Regional Department of the Culture Ministry and the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall.

At the opening of the evening, the project author, director of the Ganja Philharmonic Hall, Honored Artist Ramil Gasimov expressed his gratitude to the Culture Ministry for its support.

He underlined that a "Musical Parade" of works by Fikrat Amirov, an outstanding Azerbaijani composer and the founder of the symphonic mugham genre in world music was held as part of the project with participation of 4, 000 musicians and vocalists.

"With great pride and confidence we can say that the talents raised by Ganja will make a great contribution to Azerbaijani culture and music in the future, as it has always been," said Ramil Gasimov.

The concert program featured students from children's music schools and art schools in Ganja, Goranboy, Dashkesan and Samukh, who performed works by the great composer Fikrat Amirov.

In the foyer there was an exhibition of works of art dedicated to the work of Fikrat Amirov.

Fikrat Amirov, the founder of the symphonic mugham genre, brilliantly synthesised folk music and mugham traditions with modern musical techniques.

The composer wrote the first Azerbaijani lyrical-psychological opera on a contemporary theme. In the opera Sevil, the composer used a variety of musical forms.

Amirov's symphonic mughams, Shur and Kurd Ovshari, are unprecedented in the history of world music.

He is the author of numerous operas, ballets, symphonies, symphonic poems, symphonic mugham, suites, capriccio, piano concertos, sonatas, musical comedies and songs, love songs, piano pieces, music for dramatic productions, and movies.

Fikrat Amirov's heritage, which calls for patriotism, always instills spiritual richness, and glorifies human ideals, is one of the brightest pages in the history of Azerbaijani music.

