Gulf News publishes article on Azerbaijan’s landmarks

30 December 2023 12:18 (UTC+04:00)

Nigar Hasanova Read more

Dubai-based Gulf News (gulfnews.com) has published an article highlighting Azerbaijan’s landmarks and its stunning nature, Azernews reports.

Headlined “An Azerbaijan Odyssey," the article says: “We strolled towards Nizami Street, a bustling pedestrianised avenue, eager to immerse ourselves in the city's nightlife, capturing the glimpses that painted Baku’s beauty before us.

The next day, we ventured into the old city, classified as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO. Most of the majestic and beautiful monuments were built between the 11th and 16th centuries, which contribute to the charm and beauty of Baku, drawing visitors to admire their historical and architectural significance. Maiden Tower, Shirvan Shah’s Palace, and the Fortress Walls collectively stand as the crowning glory of Baku's Old City.

The most fascinating place to visit was the Museum of Miniature Books, which offers a unique perspective on the evolution of bookmaking and printing techniques throughout history. It's a testament to human resourcefulness and creativity to condense vast knowledge and literature into such minuscule forms.”

Sharing their impressions about Azerbaijan, the author noted that on the third day, they explored the modern facet of Baku. “The Flame Towers dominate the skyline of the city with a beautiful display of lasers at night. Baku’s futuristic landscape is further highlighted by the prominent presence of the Heydar Aliyev Centre, a new modern boulevard along the Caspian Sea, and Baku's Upland Park, the highest point in the Azerbaijani capital, opening a panoramic view of the city and its bay.

We stayed at two hidden paradises in Azerbaijan, Shaki, and Gabala over the next three days. Sheki, Azerbaijan’s Silk Road city now a UNESCO World Heritage Site, embraced by lush greenery and nestled in the foothills of the Caucasus Mountains, is known for its cobbled streets, ornate architecture, the mesmerising Palace of Sheki Khans, and traditional cuisines, especially Sheki Piti.

Gabala, on the other hand, combines nature's beauty with modern attractions. The beautiful scenery, like hills and forests, makes it perfect for outdoor adventures. We took a cable car up Tufandag Mountain and saw an amazing view of the city and its snow-covered tall mountains from the top,” the author emphasized.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz