Art workshop held within FantazEU 2023 Festival [PHOTOS]

29 December 2023 14:19 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

An art workshop has been held at Ganjlik Mall within the FantazEU 2023 Festival.

Talented artists Eldar Babazade, Roya Hasanova, Maryam Kiblaeva, Leyla Orujeva, Nailya Aslanova, Sevda Rustamova, Ehtiram Rustamov, Samira Mukhtarova, Tarana Aliyeva, Nigar Aliyeva, Elshan Rzazade, Gunduz Khunlar, Afag Akbar, Nailya Maharramova, Aynura Mustafayeva, Aytan Abdullayeva and Malak Abbaszadeh pleased the audience by creating a unique atmosphere of creativity, Azernews reports.

The artists expressed their vision of European culture through their art works, presenting a diversity of perspectives. The process of creating works of art aroused great interest among Ganjlik Mall visitors. The art lovers enjoyed the whole creative process.

Each painting became a virtual journey through European countries, their culture, traditions, and historical and architectural monuments.

The workshop became part of an initiative to promote European cultural heritage in Azerbaijan.

Note that the FantazEU Festival is the successor to the Fantazia Cultural Heritage Festival, which has been organised by the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan since 2018. The festival took its name from the Fantazia hamam.

The bathhouse was built in Baku at the end of the 19th century and united European and local architectural elements.

The festival aims at promoting European cultural diversity, with a particular focus on European cultural heritage in Azerbaijan, including demonstrating links between European and Azerbaijani cultural heritage.

