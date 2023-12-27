Azerbaijan Culture Ministry enhances cultural ties with Belarus & Saudi Arabia [PHOTOS]

27 December 2023 14:58 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimi has conducted several meetings with the goal of enhancing cultural collaboration.

The minister first met with the Ambassador of Belarus to Azerbaijan, Andrei Ravkov, to discuss the cultural ties between the two countries, Azernews reports.

In his speech, Adil Karimi recalled that Azerbaijan has participated in many events, including book fairs held in Minsk.

He underlined that the mutual visits of creative teams from the two countries were organised as well. The minister stressed that joint efforts to develop cultural cooperation should continue further.

Expressing his gratitude to the minister for the warm welcome, Andrei Ravkov said that Belarusian-Azerbaijani relations cover a wide spectrum.

He emphasised that the cultural factor is of great importance for bringing the peoples of the two countries closer together. There are ample opportunities for further deepening cooperation in this area.

The diplomat took the initiative to organise days of Belarusian culture in Baku next year, and an exchange of views on this issue took place.

Adil Karimli said that in 2024, the VI World Forum of Intercultural Dialogue will be held in the Azerbaijani capital as part of the Baku Process.

He added that the ministry welcomes the participation of Belarus in the event. At the end of the meeting, the ambassador was presented with a book about Shusha.

Adil Karimli also discussed the prospects of cooperation with the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Azerbaijan Issam bin Saleh al-Juteili.

The sides hailed the declaration of Shusha city the Capital of the Islamic World for 2024 by ICESCO. The events that will be organised during this significant year were also discussed.

In conclusion, the minister expressed hope that Saudi Arabia will once again make its contribution to the VI World Forum of Intercultural Dialogue to be held in Azerbaijan next year.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz