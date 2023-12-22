Gala concert dedicated to Bulbul held in Baku [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

The State Academic Philharmonic Hall has hosted a concert of Bulbul Vocal School. The concert, dedicated to the memory of one of the founders of the national musical theater People’s Artist of Azerbaijan and the USSR Bulbul Murtuza Mammadov, was held as part of the 3rd Azerbaijan International Vocal Festival, Azernews reports.

Before the concert, the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia People's Artist Polad Bulbuloglu expressed gratitude to the author of the idea and artistic director of the festival, Honored Artist Ramil Gasimov, for holding a memorable evening.

It was noted that People's Artist Mobil Ahmadov, the mentor of Honored Artist Ramil Gasimov, was Bulbul's student. And precisely because Ramil Gasimov continues the traditions of Bulbul's vocal school, Polad Bulbuloglu called him the grandson of the famous Shusha resident.

Ramil Gasimov, expressing gratitude for the kind words, emphasized the special role of the Culture Ministry and the management of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater in the project implementation.

The concert program began with an overture from the opera "Koroglu" performed by the Symphony Orchestra of the Azerbaijan State Opera and Ballet Theater and the Chanlibel choir. The conductor was the chief conductor and musical director of the State Opera and Ballet Theater, Honored Artist Eyyub Guliyev.

People's Artists Fidan Hajiyeva, Azer Zeynalov, Gulnaz Ismayilova, Honored Artists Ilaha Afandiyeva, Ramil Gasimov, Farida Mammadova, Elnara Mammadova, Anton Verstandt, Inara Babayeva and soloists Mahir Tagizadeh and Taleh Yakhyayev performed arias from national operas.

In conclusion, the work of the People's Artist, composer Faig Sujaddinov to the words of Ilgar Fakhmi "Requiem", dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, which was performed by Atash Garayev and Lala Sultanli, was presented for the first time.

The 3rd Azerbaijan International Vocal Festival is organized by the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater with the support of the Culture Ministry.

The author of the idea and the festival's artistic director is Honoured Artist Ramil Gasimov.

The festival's closing ceremony will take place at the Heydar Aliyev Centre on December 22.

