Ganja hosts classical music night within Azerbaijan Int'l Vocal Festival [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

Ganja State Philharmonic Hall has hosted a classical music night as part of the 3rd Azerbaijan International Vocal Festival.

During the concert, People's Artist Sevinj Ibrahimova, Honoured Cultural Worker Mehbara Jafarova, young vocalists Rustam Jafarov and Vasif Bayramov, as well as guests from Baku - soloists of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre Taleh Yakhyaev, Mahir Tagizade, and Gunel Hajiyeva performed works by Azerbaijani and world classics, Azernews reports. They were accompanied by the Philharmonic Chamber Orchestra under the baton of People's Artist Rafael Bayramov.

The 3rd Azerbaijan International Vocal Festival is organized by the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater with the support of the Culture Ministry.

The author of the idea and the festival's artistic director is Honoured Artist Ramil Gasimov.

The festival's closing ceremony will take place at the Heydar Aliyev Centre on December 22.

