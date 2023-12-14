Hilal Baydarov's film to be screened in India [PHOTOS]

14 December 2023 12:13 (UTC+04:00)

Hilal Baydarov's film "Sermon to the Birds" will be screened in the main competition program of the International Film Festival in Kerala,India.

The International Film Festival of Kerala is held in November or December every year and is recognized as one of India's leading cultural events.

The festival, which has been held since 1996, organizes retrospectives, seminars and panel discussions, etc.

"Sermon to the Birds" is Baydarov's second film, part of a film trilogy called "The War Trilogy". The first installment of his war trilogy, Sermon to the Fish.

" Sermon to the Birds" premiered when the film took place at the Tokyo International Film Festival.

The film tells about Davud and Sura, who are under siege. They wait for the Hunter. Hunter is omnipresent.

The cast includes Rena Askarova, Orkhan Iskandarli, Huseyn Nasirov. The scriptwriter, director and film editor is Hilal Baydarov, the executive producer is Gafar Demirchi.

