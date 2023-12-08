Baku hosts Jazz Fusion Night as part of FIA Week [PHOTOS]

8 December 2023 14:54 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF) and Baku City Circuit has organized a Jazz Fusion Night for guests of FIA Week in Baku.

The host of the evening Fuad Akhundov welcomed the guests of the evenr. He spoke about automobiles, architecture, and the amalgamation of cultures in jazz, Azernews reports.

A presentation dedicated to the organization of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku was also held as part of the event.

Then FIA guests were welcomed by the H3 Collective jazz band. The musicians performed Azerbaijani compositions in jazz-funk arrangement. Famed jazz musicians, including Honored Artists of Azerbaijan Rain Sultanov and Emil Afrasiab thrilled the audience with their performances.

DJ Kenan Drums continued the music night with a spectacular show.

Baku is host the FIA General Assembly and the FIA Awards Ceremony for the first time on December 5–8.

In addition to the FIA General Assembly, Baku will host meetings of the General Assemblies of the FIA Foundation and the Alliance Internationale de Tourisme (AIT), which represents the interests of automobile clubs.

On December 8, the Heydar Aliyev Centre will host the final session of the FIA General Assembly, and the FIA Awards Ceremony will be held at the Baku Congress Centre.

The FIA Awards Ceremony is considered to be the highlight event for awarding prizes to champions in the main fields of international motorsport. Since 2011, the FIA Awards ceremony has been considered a memorable and spectacular event, as well as the traditional closing of the annual FIA General Assembly week.

