Education at Garabagh University commences in September of new academic year [PHOTOS]

30 November 2023 18:09 (UTC+04:00)

By Asim Aliev

The specialties to be taught at Khankandi and Garabagh University have been announced.

Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev informed at a briefing on November 30 that the university plans to train 1,000 students in the new academic year, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Minister of Science and Education.

The minister claimed that the plan is to have teachers travel to Khankandi for intensive modules and organise online teaching. "It is also planned to place 30-40 faculty members there on a permanent basis. In the initial phase, some faculty members will live in the immediate vicinity."

E. Amrullayev emphasised that freshmen and young people studying in SABAH groups will be able to study there on the basis of entrance examinations of the State Examination Center: "In addition, there will be exchange programs or double diploma programs. In the first phase, it is planned to have 4 faculties, further on, in the second phase, the number of major choices will be increased."

