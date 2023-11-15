ArtVerg: Film Green Book screened in Baku [PHOTOS]

A film Green Book has been screened at Landmark Baku Cine Club as part of the ArtVerg project.

Before the screening, event moderator Elshan Ibrahimov briefed the audience about the film, Azernews reports.

The events of the film Green Book take place in the 1960s in the USA. After a New York club closes for renovations, bouncer Tony, nicknamed Chatterbox, is looking for part-time work for a couple of months. Just at this time, Don Shirley (a sophisticated socialite, a rich and talented African-American classical musician) is going on a tour of the southern states, where segregation still reigns.

He hires Tony as a driver and bodyguard. These two have so little in common, and this trip will change both of their lives forever.

After the screening, the guests of the event expressed their opinions about the film. Among the guests was Ulviya Akhundova, a poet, writer, translator, and holder of a master's degree in international relations from the Panthéon-Sorbonne University. Ulviya Akhundova shared her deep impressions of the film.

ArtVerg project is co-organized by the NGO Arts Council of Azerbaijan and The Landmark Hotel.

The curator of the project is Islam Mammadov, moderator Elshan Ibrahimov.

The project features film screenings, discussions, and lectures by foreign and local art historians, film critics, etc.

