Baku Int'l Book Fair opens its doors to avid readers [PHOTOS]

The 9th Baku International Book Fair has opened its doors to avid readers, enjoying books from various genres.

Co-organized by the Culture Ministry with the support of the Caspian Event Organisers, the opening ceremony of the book fair took place at the Baku Expo Centre, Azernews reports.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli said that National Leader Heydar Aliyev had always attached great importance to reading throughout his political activity.

"Reading books is the key basis of our culture. Today, the Azerbaijani state attaches great importance to the development of the book industry and the activities designed to foster a reading culture. It is closely involved in the development of publishing and polygraphy," the minister mentioned.

In her speech, Azerbaijan's Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva outlined that since its establishment, the institution has founded the Human Rights Library, the first specialised library on human rights in the country, for the purpose of developing legal science, improving legal awareness among the population, and acquiring new knowledge in this field.

President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, academician Isa Habibbayli, described the International Book Fair as an indicator of the modern stage of development. He pointed out that the book fair creates a great opportunity for broader recognition of the books written about the Great Leader, both at the international level and in the country.

The Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mikhail Yevdokimov, said that the 9th Baku International Book Fair is the biggest literary event in the South Caucasus.

Other speakers at the event included Chairman of the Azerbaijan Press Council, Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union Rashad Majid, MPs of Azerbaijani Milli Majlis Nizami Jafarov, and Fazil Mustafa.

Following the opening ceremony, the event participants viewed the stands displayed at the book fair.

The Baku International Book Fair provides a great opportunity for literature figures to demonstrate and sell their printed products and to negotiate and sign lucrative contracts with both local and foreign publishers and authors, including national publishing and printing companies.

The 9th edition of the book fair has gathered over 30 foreign organisations from 11 countries, 109 local publishing houses, as well as bookstores and cultural centres.

The event brings together Azerbaijani poets and writers, young authors, and honorary guests.

A diverse program has been prepared by Turkiye, especially for the 9th Baku International Book Fair.

Russia also holds a series of events in various formats in the exhibition hall and in a number of cultural institutions with the aim of presenting the book art and literary and cultural heritage of the honorary guest country.

More than 220 events are expected to be held within the book fair. Among them are master classes for children and adults, book presentations, autograph sessions, conferences, symposiums, hours of reading, etc. Within the book fair, Azerbaijani publishing houses offer 30–50 percent discounts on books.

The participants can also negotiate with local and foreign authors, national publishing and printing companies, and conclude mutually beneficial agreements.

The 9th Baku International Book Fair will last until November 15. Admission is free.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz