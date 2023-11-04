Azerbaijan's young talents mesmerize audience [PHOTOS]

4 November 2023 10:24 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's young talents have mesmerized the audience at the State Philharmonic Hall.

At the concert, laureates of national and international competitions, young pianists Nargiz Aliyeva and Abdulali Huseynli performed Piano Concerto by Robert Schumann and the Danse Macabre by Franz Liszt, Azernews reports.

The musicians' performances were met with thunderous applause.

The concert program was dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra performed at the concert under the baton of well-known conductor Mustafa Mehmandarov.

Founded in 1920, the Uzeyir Hajibeyov State Symphony Orchestra was among the first orchestras formed in the Soviet Union.

Today the orchestra successfully performs works of such eminent composers as G. Mahler, I. Stravinski, C. Debussy, A. Bruckner, J. Brahms and others.

Moreover, the State Symphony Orchestra is an active participant of "Music of the 20th Century" organized by R. Abdullayev and the Festival of M. Rostropovich, which is held annually.

Note that the concert was organized by the Culture Ministry as part of the project "New Names".

Launched by the ministry, the project contributes to the preservation of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage and promotion of the performing arts.

Within the project, young talents perform concert programs, accompanied by the State Symphony Orchestra, the State Chamber Orchestra, and the State Orchestra of Folk Instruments.

Photo Credits: Kamran Bagirov

