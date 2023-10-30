National Carpet Museum presents Malibayli carpet [PHOTOS]

30 October 2023 11:27 (UTC+04:00)

The National Carpet Museum has hosted a ceremony of cutting off the Malibayli carpet from the loom.

The ceremony took place in compliance with the ancient customs, Azernews reports.

Malibayli carpet belongs to Garabagh school. The carpet was woven over a period of six months by Gulhar Soltanova, an employee of the Carpet Museum. The sketch was prepared by Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Taryer Bashirov.

The name of the carpet is associated with the village of Malibeyli, located 15 kilometers from the city of Shusha.

The composition of the middle field of the carpet is made up of vertically located medallions.

The background of the middle field of Malibayli carpets is usually red. Carpet patterns, regardless of their location, have the same shape.

Garabagh carpets are distinguished from other national carpet schools by their artistic and technological production and size.

This carpet school is famous for its pileless carpets, including shadda, zili, verni, kilim, and palas products. Bright colors and vegetative motives characterize Garabagh carpets.

There are 33 compositions of Garabagh carpets. These carpets are produced in the towns Malibayli, Muradkhanli, Dashbulag, Jabrayil, and Horadiz in the mountainous part of Garabagh.

