Winners of the All-Republic knowledge competition announced [PHOTOS]

The winners of the All-Republic knowledge competition "Heydar Aliyev and the history of Azerbaijan" have been announced. The knowledge competition took place at Heydar Aliyev Center on October 18, Azernews reports.

Among 50 higher educational institutions, the team of the Heydar Aliyev Academy of the State Security Service was awarded the first place, the team of the Police Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs took the second place, while the team of the Higher Military School of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs ranked third.

The winners were awarded diplomas and gifts by the director of the Heydar Aliyev Center Anar Alakbarov and the Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev.

Note that th 9th all-republic knowledge competition "Heydar Aliyev and the history of Azerbaijan" was organized by the Heydar Aliyev Center and supported by the Ministry of Science and Education.

This project, which has already become a tradition, aims to research, study and promote the history of Azerbaijan. It also highlights multifaceted activities and heritage of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, whose 100th anniversary is celebrated this year.

At the competition held on October 18 - Independence Restoration Day, a video was first shown showing National Leader Heydar Aliyev's meetings with young people, important recommendations of the Great Leader to young people, and the continuation of Heydar Aliyev's path by President Ilham Aliyev.

Interest in the competition is increasing every year. Teams from 50 higher educational institutions of the country participated in this year's knowledge competition.

The participants tested their knowledge on "Heydar Aliyev's childhood and youth", "Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijan's years of independence", "Heydar Aliyev and the truth of Karabakh", "Triumphal march of the Azerbaijani Army in the Patriotic War" and other topics.

The teams also participated in the training organized at the Heydar Aliyev Center and got acquainted with the archival materials stored in the Heydar Aliyev Museum.

---

