"White Birds of Jazz" exhibition has been opened as part of Baku Jazz Festival

15 October 2023 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Honored artist Eldar Gurbanov's "White Birds of Jazz" exhibition was opened in the Baku Jazz Festival, which is ongoing in the capital of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The artist said: "Jazz is my favorite subject. I have been doing it for a long time, almost since the beginning of my career. I love jazz and always tried to create some jazz compositions. When I was invited to participate in this exhibition, I was very happy because there were already some works. Moreover, within six months, I added another 15-20 paintings. I am very glad that this exhibition was realized."

Baku Jazz Festival was founded in 2005 by Rain Sultanov, an outstanding jazz musician and Honored Artist of Azerbaijan. The festival is held for the 18th time this year.

It should be noted that the festival will continue until October 15.

