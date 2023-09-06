Azerbaijani delegation attends Silk Road Int'l Cultural Expo [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijani delegation has attended the 6th Silk Road International Cultural Expo in Dunhuang, Northwest China's Gansu province.

Headed by the Culture Minister Adil Karimli, the delegation got acquainted with the cultural tourism display, Azernews reports citing the ministry.

The exhibition showcases photographs, books and fine arts and other exhibits dedicated to Chinese history and cultural heritage. It also highlights the role of the Silk Road in historical and cultural relations.

Furthermore, Adil Karimli met with member of the head of the Publicity Department of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party Li Shulei and director of the China's National Administration of Cultural Heritage of the Chinese side Li Chun.

The Silk Road International Cultural Exhibition has been held annually since 2016. More than 1,200 local and foreign representatives participated in the event this year. The expo program includes forums, seminars, symposiums and concert programs.

The Azerbaijani delegation is on a visit to China until September 9.

On the sidelines of the visit, the Culture Minister previously discussed prospects of cooperation with the Chinese Minister of Culture and Tourism Hu Heping.

The culture minister also discussed prospects for cooperation in the fields of theater, cinematography, museum work, library, preservation and restoration of cultural heritage, as well as language and literature.

The sides stressed the importance of mutual experience exchange in the fields of restoration of monuments, library work and cinematography, ideas were exchanged on joint film production. Cooperation in the field of creative industries has been highlighted.

Minister Hu Hipin voiced the proposal to hold the Chinese Culture Week in Azerbaijan next year.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz