Baku to host SALAM Int'l Youth Film Festival

Narimanfilm studio invites young talents to join the 2nd SALAM International Youth Film Festival on August 28-31.

The main purpose of the festival is to create friendship between teenagers, to promote the Azerbaijani culture to educate the youth in accordance with the worldwide spiritual values, as well as support in the formation of the good art taste and understanding of the cinema among the young generation through demonstration of professional high-quality films, Azernews reports.

The festival offers a rich program which includes the film screenings, meetings with acclaimed film directors and actors, master classes and much more.

SALAM International Youth Film Festival is open for young people aged between 13 and 17.

Over 400 teenagers have a chance to participate in the festival's second edition, including young talents from 15 foreign countries.

Founded in 1994, Narimanfilm has an experienced team of writers, directors, producers, technicians and designers whose goals are to work with clients and partners to provide the best possible solution.

Since 2019, the film studio has been hosting the SALAM International Youth Film Festival.

The festival's first edition held in 2019 gathered up to 300 young people from 10 countries.

Along with film screenings, practical sessions, entertainment programs and excursions were organized as part of the festival.

