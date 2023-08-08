Turkish pop star to give concert in Baku

8 August 2023 14:52 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish pop star Tarkan will give a concert in Baku. He will once again amaze his Baku fans with his unforgettable show at Baku Crystal Hall on November 25, Azernews reports.

Tarkan released his first album Yine Sensiz in late 1992 with "Kıl Oldum", followed by "Aacayipsin" (1994), and "Ölürüm Sana" (1998). His wonderful music is a mixture of east and west styles with pop music.

Throughout his career, the pop star has won four Turkiye Music Awards, six Golden Butterfly Awards and one World Music Award.

In 2010, his seventh studio album, Adımı Kalbine Yaz, became the best-selling album of the year in Turkey. In 2016, his ninth album, Ahde Vefa, which has a Classical Turkish theme, was released.

Tickets can be purchased on iTicket.az and at the city ticket offices.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz