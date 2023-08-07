World-famous opera singer to perform in Austria

World-famous opera singer Yusif Eyvazov will perform in Austria.

People's Artist of Azerbaijan will play the role of Alfredo in Giuseppe Verdi's "La Traviata" on September 6, Azernews reports.

The opera singer will share the same stage with People's Artist of Russia Anna Netrebko and Canadian baritone Etienne Dupuis.

For Yusif Eyvazov, this will be his second performance as Alfredo and his European debut.

Renowned for his beautiful voice, People's Artist Yusif Eyvazov is a regular guest at the world's leading opera houses. His name is included in "The Best Tenors of the World" book.

The opera singer has appeared on numerous recordings for Deutsche Grammophon including a complete recording of Puccini's "Manon Lescaut" live from the Salzburg Festival and with his spouse, soprano Anna Netrebko on the cross-over album "Romanza".

In 2017, Yusif Eyvazov was awarded the title of People's Artist of Azerbaijan.

In 2023, Yusif Eyvazov was appointed director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater.

The corresponding order was signed by First Deputy Culture Minister, Acting Minister Adil Karimli.

