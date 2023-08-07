Nizami Ganjavi International Center to hold meeting in Turkiye [PHOTOS]

7 August 2023 10:07 (UTC+04:00)

The Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC) will hold its meeting in Türkiye, Azernews reports.

As part of the visit of the NGIC secretariat to Türkiye, the members of the Center held meetings with former Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, President of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) Volkan Bozkir, former Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Ekmeleddin Ihsanoglu, and former Turkish Foreign Minister Hikmet Cetin.

The meetings saw discussions on the XXVI High-Level Meeting and the XI Global Baku Forum, which will be held in September 2023 in New York City as part of the UN General Assembly as well as highlighted the importance of holding a high-level meeting in Türkiye in 2024 with the participation of NGIC members.

Organized by NGIC as part of the UN General Assembly, the XXVI High-Level Meeting under the theme “Shaping the Future Rebooting Multilateralism” will bring together more than 30 current and former heads of states and governments from over 40 countries.

---

