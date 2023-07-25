Gabala International Music Festival to start soon

25 July 2023 12:54 (UTC+04:00)

The 13th Gabala International Music Festival will open its doors on July 27.

Organized by Heydar Aliyev Foundation and supported by the Culture Ministry, the festival will run until August 2, Azernews reports.

This year's Gabala International Music Festival is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

Along with Azerbaijan, world-famous musicians, performers and conductors, music collectives from Great Britain, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, Russia and Turkiye will take part in the festival.

The festival will open with a concert "Viva Opera" under the artistic direction of People's Artists Farhad Badalbayli and Murad Adigozalzade.

The concert soloists, including People's Artists Dinara Aliyeva (soprano), Avaz Abdullayev (baritone), Samir Jafarov (tenor), Yusif Eyvazov (tenor) and Honored artist Sabina Asadova (mezzo-soprano) will perform at the opening concert.

The soloists will be accompanied by the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra under the baton of the Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev.

Colorful music programs, Classical, chamber music and mugham evenings will be presented as part of the festival, which has been traditionally organized since 2009.

Baku Chamber Orchestra, Clarte Clarinet Quartet, Qaytagi instrumental ensemble, Lithuanian Chamber Orchestra, People's Artists Anvar Sadigov, Farhad Badalbayli, Gulnaz Ismayilova, Murad Adigozalzade Ulviyya Hajibeyova, Yegane Akhundova, Honored Artists Emil Afrasiyab, Fuad Ibrahimov, Farida Mammadova, laureates of national and international competitions Atash Garayev, Dennis Hasanov ( Russia), Elmina Hasanova, Ali Mammadov, Humay Hajizadeh, Mahir Taghizadeh, Mustafa Mehmandarov, Nargiz Kangarli, Osman Mustafazadeh, Rustam Zeynalov, Saida Taghizadeh, Umidah Abasova, Vurgun Vakilov, talented young soloists, mugham performers, Dmitry Sitkovetsky (Great Britain, conductor), Mikhail Lidsky (Russia, piano), Henry-David Varema (Estonia, cello), Mari ush Patira (Poland, violin) and others will perform at the13th Gabala International Music Festival.

The 90th anniversary of the famous Azerbaijani composer Arif Malikov, the 95th anniversary of the well-known pianist Bella Davidovich, the 150th anniversary of the great composers Sergei Rachmaninov and the 190th anniversary of Johannes Brahms will also be celebrated with special musical programs.

On the days of the festival, there will be a concert of young singers and master classes by Mikhail Lidsky (piano) and Henri-David Vareman (cello) within the framework of the "Support to Youth" project, initiated by the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall.

---

