Broadway Story presented in Baku [PHOTOS]

25 July 2023 14:41 (UTC+04:00)

Broadway Story has been presented at the Rashid Behbudov State Song Theater.

Initiated by the head of Jam Group Aziz Azizov, the event was organized with the support of the Azerbaijan Youth Union and the US Embassy in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

"Broadway Story" comes into contact with the idea of the American Dream. This is a story of incredible love, devotion that has withstood all trials, the great power of art, capable of creating genuine miracles. The musical impressed the audience with a variety of dance numbers, bright costumes, stunning scenery and, of course, original vocal compositions performed by talented artists.

"The preparation of this magnificent musical took about two months. The main choreographer Dilyara Mursalova put a lot of work into the creation of mass dance numbers, and the vocal and choral part of the performance, as well as the production, were entrusted to Rauf Musaev. I will especially note Laman Mustafaeva and Elizaveta Gorlenskaya for their contribution to the creation of stunning scenery and costumes, which managed to convey the atmosphere of the musical at the highest I will also emphasize the contribution of the chairman of the Azerbaijan Youth Union Zakir Aliyev to the implementation of the project," said Aziz Azizov.

The Jam SS Theater also announced plans to open a children's theater studio. At the moment, the summer children's theater studio is already successfully operating.

Aziz Azizov noted that exciting musicals are expected in the coming dates: "The Greatest Showman" on September 23, "Mamma Mia: The Story of Donna" on October 7.

The musicals "Corpse Bride", "Monsters in Baku" and other exciting performances will be presented for young viewers on October 15.

