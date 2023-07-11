Famous Azerbaijani composer's musical comedy to be staged in Baku

Azerbaijan's renowned composer Uzeyir Hajibayli's musical comedy will be staged at the State Academic Musical Theater on July 16.

"If Not That One, Then This One" is a 1910 operetta in four acts that reflects social and everyday life relations in pre-revolutionary Azerbaijan. It is the composer's second work written in this genre, Azernews reports.

The musical comedy has been shown for many years by various directors not only in Azerbaijan, but also in many theaters around the world.

Honored Art Worker Nazim Hajialibeyov, stage designer, Honored Artist Ismayil Mammadov, choirmaster Honored Artist Vagif Mastanov, conductorHonored Art Worker Fakhreddin Atayev, ballet masters Honored Artists Zakir and Yelena Agayev, concertmaster Fidan Babayeva and director's assistant Sevinj Mammadova are involved in the work on the play staged by People's Artist Jannat Salimova.

In his work, Hajibeyli used the Azerbaijani mugham and included extracts from Fuzuli's ghazals in the libretto.

The premiere of "If Not This One, Then That One" was held in Baku on April 25, 1911, at the Mayilov brothers' theater (now State Opera and Ballet Theater).

The main roles were performed by Mirzaagha Aliyev as Mashadi Ibad, Huseyngulu Sarabski as Sarvar, Ahmed Agdamski as Gulnaz, and M. Teregulov as Hasan bey.

The musical was conducted by Uzeyir Hajibeyli. The libretto of the comedy was first published in Baku in 1912 by the Orujov brothers' printing house.

The musical comedy has been successfully staged in Turkey, Iran, Bulgaria and other countries.

In 1956, Huseyn Seyidzade shot the movie "If Not This One, Then That One". The film criticized backward traditions and celebrated emerging modern lifestyles. It was translated into many languages and within the next three years was shown in more than 40 countries.

"If Not This One, Then That One" film is considered one of the most famous and successful cinematographic pieces in the history of Azerbaijan`s movie industry

