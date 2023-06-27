Young directors of CIS countries meet in Moscow [PHOTOS]

27 June 2023 11:35 (UTC+04:00)

The Confederation of International Theater Unions held a laboratory of young directors from the CIS countries within the framework of the XVI International Theater Festival named after A.P. Chekhov with the support of the Interstate Fund for Humanitarian Cooperation of the Commonwealth of Independent States member states in Moscow, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan was represented in the laboratory by the production director of the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater Mehman Fatullayev and the production director of the Azerbaijan State Puppet Theater Anar Mammadov.

This year's laboratory is dedicated to the memory of Valery Shadri, the founder and president of the International Confederation of Theater Unions.

During 11 days, young actors/actresses and directors from the CIS countries studied the author's method called Sound Drama by the artistic director of the laboratory, director Vladimir Pankov.

In addition to Azerbaijan, representatives of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and other countries also participated in the laboratory.

The global mission of the laboratory is to preserve a single cultural space in the territory of the CIS countries and to promote the inclusion of these countries in the world theater process.

The first laboratory for young theater workers was held in 2008, and the meeting held in 2023 was the tenth.

A multicultural performance based on A.P. Chekhov's stories was also shown for the participants. Also, the participants of the laboratory had the opportunity to see the performances of the Chekhov festival and the program of Moscow theaters.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz