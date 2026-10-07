Azerbaijan dispatches new humanitarian aid shipment to Ukraine

7 October 2026 12:38 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A new shipment of electrical equipment intended as humanitarian aid from Azerbaijan to Ukraine has been dispatched from the Sumgayit Technologies Park.

Organized at the request of the Ukrainian side, the humanitarian shipment includes cables, wires, transformers and other electrical equipment worth a total of 2.5 million Azerbaijani manats (approximately $1.47 million).

The aid was provided by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy pursuant to an order signed by President Ilham Aliyev on September 21, 2026.

Azerbaijan has previously provided humanitarian assistance to Ukraine to support its electricity supply infrastructure.