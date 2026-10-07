IMF warns AI, energy prices and tariffs could fuel global inflation

7 October 2026 13:18 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has warned that the rapid development of artificial intelligence, high energy prices, tariffs and rising defense spending could add to inflationary pressures around the world.

Georgieva made the remarks during a speech in Singapore ahead of the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank, which are scheduled to take place in Thailand next week.

Georgieva said the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence, energy and food crises, higher tariffs, increased defense spending and elevated government debt were among the key factors that could intensify inflation risks.

“The AI boom is driving inflation higher. Energy and food crises, tariffs, defense spending and high public debt can also push inflation higher,” Georgieva said.

Her comments highlight concerns that structural changes in the global economy, combined with higher costs and increased government spending, could complicate efforts by central banks to bring inflation under control.